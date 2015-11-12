In both war and football, however unjust and immoral it may seem, “there is no substitute for victory.” The link between the two activities is well stated in a quotation from General Douglas MacArthur inscribed upon the walls of the gymnasium at West Point: “Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that, upon other fields, on other days, will bear the fruits of victory.” The intensity of feeling about winning in war and football is derived from the knowledge (of those in charge) that success and failure is often measured in inches, in the chance bounce of a ball, or in the temporary attitude of the contestants. In the military the fate of a battle and of a nation turn on the want of a nail for the shoe of the horse. In football too it is the single missed assignment, the single chance operation of fate, that spells the difference between winning and losing. No wonder coaches insist on drilling their players and organizing their resources to minimize the workings of chance and any other factor that can affect the outcome of the game. Spectators show an equivalent concern with excellence of performance. As Norman Podhoretz has noted, “excellence is relatively uncontroversial as a judgment of performance” in sports, and is applied by an audience which tends to be more sophisticated in determining excellence than the theatergoer or concert listener.

The “commercialization and functional rationalization of college football” developed at Yale University in the last quarter of the 19th century and the early decades of the 20th century, as two sociologists, David L. Wesby and Allen Sack, have observed in a recent issue of the journal of Higher Education. The hallmarks of this movement, initiated under the guidance of Walter Camp, Yale’s coach, were and continue to be, centralized authority and decision making in a single man, the coach; a high degree of specialization and task differentiation (line coaches, platoon systems, kicking specialists, etc.); systematic recruitment; collection and analysis of masses of information about one’s own and one’s opponent’s players; invention of new strategies; and comprehensive control over the players’ life activities (training tables, bed checks, etc.). All these aspects of the modern game of football developed at Yale rather than at Harvard, the other school which adapted to American conditions English-style rugby football (in which the ball is carried rather than kicked). Camp, a self-made businessman, possessed the same intense desire to win and achieve that characterized the newly rich industrialists, railroad presidents and bankers who moved into positions on Yale’s Board of Successor Trustees in the same period. Meanwhile the Fellows of the Harvard Corporation continued to be drawn almost entirely from the patrician class of Boston Brahmins, their philosophy expressed by President Charles W. Eliot who, in referring to his participation in a 1858 crew meet, said, “I had rather win than not, but it is mighty little matter whether we beat or are beaten--rowing is not my profession, neither is it my love--it is only recreation, fun and health.”

Just as football has evolved in accordance with the evolving business ethic of American society, so has it evolved in accordance with the changing strategic assumptions about war. The development (or rebirth) of the T-formation in football coincided almost exactly with the development of a new era of mobility and speed in warfare best exemplified in the Blitzkrieg tactics of the German armies in Europe in 1939-40. The T-formation soon overwhelmed the “Maginot Line” mentality of traditional football, based as it was on rigid lines and massive concentrations of defensive and offensive power. While the single-wing formation prevalent before the war (and during the early stages of the war) telegraphed ahead the point of attack and minimized the possibilities for deception, the T-formation (and some of its variations) allowed the quarterback, standing immediately behind the center, to whirl in any direction and hand off the football to any of three backs who sought to penetrate the “line” at any point along its length. Only a quick opening provided by the offensive linemen was necessary to spring the running back into the “secondary” defenses of the opponent. No longer did the offensive line have to rely so much on “double-teaming” an opposing lineman or holding a block until the running back coming at an angle to the line was able to penetrate the principal line of defense. All that was necessary for the T-formation runner to clear the line was a stand-up block by an offensive lineman and a split second. The result was understandably widespread adoption of the T-formation and the creation of defenses in depth to counter its effects. Instead of a six- or seven-man line with one or two linebackers, coaches created defenses in depth with four-or five-man lines and three or four linebackers, as well as installing looping, slanting, and other complex defensive movements for the linemen.

Football also reflects the American preoccupation with time and its organization. Unlike baseball, tennis and some other sports, football is played within the rigid limitations of a precise time frame. Games cannot go on forever as they can (theoretically) in baseball. One must constantly calculate the time available in terms of its amount and value at any particular moment in relation to one’s opponent. No characteristic of American society differentiates us more clearly from Oriental and American Indian societies than this active manipulation (rather than passive acceptance) of time. Whether we are “making” time or “wasting” time in everyday matters, or engaged in a “two-minute drill” to score as the clock is “running” down, the consciousness of our acting upon rather than within time is nowhere more clearly impressed upon us than in football.

Football has until recently been exclusively an outdoor sport open to the elements. The carefully manicured grass field where football and baseball are played has been compared to a natural “arena in which men can become heroes.” It is the American West encapsulated as an oasis in an urban landscape, a “vestigial remnant of the rural landscape” for which we all subconsciously long. With the introduction of domed stadia like the Astrodome in Houston, the link to nature has been all but severed. The Astroturf carpet is painted green and looks like grass. The plexiglass dome faintly resembles the sky. But both player and spectator have been cut off from the ties to the sun and earth which echo the ancient act of natural survival from which the modern game evolved. Both players and spectators are in danger of becoming part of an entertainment industry: the players serving as objects for spectator amusement rather than standing as “champions” linked with their constituencies in a human bond of love or hate.