I'm about three-fourths of the way through Sarah Palin's new book, and it's clear that the woman is convinced numerous conspiracies were launched against her--by the national media, by the McCain campaign, by disgruntled Alaskan loudmouths, by Katie Couric and Nicolle Wallace. But one conspiracy theory in particular sticks out to me for its, well, bizarreness: the plot to undermine meat-eaters.

Palin extols the virtues of meat a lot, whether it's caribou, moose, or more common fare. We're talking dozens of mentions throughout the book. She says anti-hunting and animal rights groups are clueless and offers a pair of Alaskan sayings about the value of meat: "You know you're an Alaskan when at least twice a year your kitchen doubles as a meat-processing plant," and "[T]here's plenty of room for all Alaska's animals--right next to the mashed potatoes." What's more, she uses the word "vegan" in semi-derogatory terms at least twice. (Matthew Scully, her speechwriter during the 2008 campaign, is a "bunny-hugging vegan.")

Perhaps most notably, she recounts a conversation with Steve Schmidt, her nemesis in the McCain campaign, during the slogging, difficult prep for her debate with Joe Biden. The coaches were frustrated with the Alaskan governor, so Schmidt suggested bringing in a nutritionist, Palin says. "You gotta get off that Atkins Diet," she recalls him insisting. Offended, Palin told him she wasn't on said diet--she just grabbed Atkins bars to get through her busy days. But Schmidt held his ground: