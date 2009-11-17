"Alleged" is one of those awkward words with which hypocrisy pays tribute to the hypocritical formalities of the law.

But the case of Major Hasan seems to have brought our tolerance for what are really lies to a new low. At dinner the other night, someone at the table actually uttered the phrased "alleged killer" and everyone pounced on him. The lady to his left, a politically incorrect person already for several years, asked him, "don't you mean the Muslim shrink murderer?" I don't think anyone was shocked. And everyone laughed, even the guy who'd uttered the phrase in the first place.

Brian Palmer had an article in Slate on Friday discussing this very matter. Freeing us from several compunctions he binds us to others. Alas.