Some critics of health care reform are skeptical that it will force the health care industry to change its behavior. But at least one informed source is saying otherwise.

The source is the world's most famous consulting firm, McKinsey and Company. As I report in this week's print edition, over the summer McKinsey prepared an internal document assesing the impact of reform on different sectors in the health care industry. The document is a powerpoint presentation, addressed to "Client X," and appears to be a template that the firm's consultants can customize for different clients. (A McKinsey spokesperson would say only that "Client X" is not a real client--that the document was for internal guidance.)

Although the presentation is dated August, a time when health care reform's very survival was in doubt, it predicts that reform will pass and that it will look a lot like what's since come out of the Senate Finance Committee--two predictions that look awfully good right now. It also predicts that reforms will force changes in the health care industry, often in ways that reward innovation and quality.

We've uploaded three of the slides: