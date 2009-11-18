Sarah Palin’s autobiography Going Rogue doesn’t have an index. Why? Well, I’m not exactly sure. But it sure makes finding gems in the text--such as the defense of that $150,000 clothing bill, the petty attacks on Katie Couric, and Palin-isms like “maverick” and “dang!”--a pretty tough slog. So, here’s an index. A really, really long and thorough one. Want to know where Palin celebrated one of her baby showers with her gal pals? It’s in here. Want to know how she feels about the ACLU, or Ashley Judd, or Steve Schmidt? In here, too. Want to know how many times she mentions God, or Ronald Reagan, or Tito the Builder? Yep, here. It’s worth reading the whole thing. Here are some of the choicest selections, just to whet the appetite. The full index is here.
Baby shower at a shooting range 76
Beer, first chug of 38
"Cleavage Czar" 354
Iraq war
Palin's informed perspective on 214
Media's skewing of Palin's informed perspective on 238
"Holy geez!" 171
Biden, Joe
On liking to hear himself talk 288
Sarah Palin accidentally calling him "O'Biden" 289
Should Palin call him "Joe" in the debate? 289
Showing up late to debate 296
Weirdly stretching before debate 296
Hair plugs of 297
Joe the Plumber 304-307, 401
Joe Six-Pack 299, 315
Kerry, John, as "elitist loon" 181
Moose
Hunting of 16, 31
Love of eating 18
Sightings of 20, 113, 188
Dressing of 31
Holding eyeballs of 32
Chili made of 133
Antlers of 300
In SNL sketch 309, 311
Obama, Barack
As "not saying much in his speeches" 227
Lack of international experience 228 229
Lack of administrative experience 229
"Styrofoam Greek columns" of 243
Rallies of, whose size was comparable to those of Sarah Palin 266
Radical associations of 359
As cause of rising deficit 388
People or groups who have been mean to/spread rumors about/slighted/insulted/otherwise annoyed Sarah Palin
Wasilla "good ol' boys" 71-72
Nick Carney 73
Nick Carney's wife 77
Wasilla police chief 73-74, 79
People who thought Palin's daughter was smoking pot, when in reality it was the old mayor's daughter 74-75
Ann Kilkenny
As "Birkenstock-and-granola Berkeley grad" 76
As "town crier" 117
As "town crank" 236
Wasilla librarian 77
Wasilla city employees 72
Mayor's secretary 90
John Stein 79-80 236 237
Opponent in the lieutenant governor's race 83-84, 72-73
Governor Frank Murkowski 91-93, 98
GOP operatives 98
State Democrats 98
Hollis French 100, 201. 369
Walt Monegan 201
Big Oil 158,159, 164, 196
State senate president 182, 183, 184
Hypothetical critics of fifth pregnancy 171
First legislative director 152
State lawmakers who didn’t like her new rules as governor 152, 154
Gubernatorial debate moderator 116
Andrew Halcro 117, 203, 236
"Maniacal blogger" 236
Andree McLeod 117, 236, 353, 354, 367
Alaska media 118, 183, 342, 367
McCain campaign 229, 234-236, 253-255, 256-257, 261, 268-269, 280-285, 293, 298, 307, 309, 316-319, 328, 331, 334-339, 343, 363
Steve Schmidt 235, 253, 264-265, 284-285, 318, 320-321
Nicolle Wallace 277, 316, 339
Mark Wallace 281, 283, 339
National media 215, 232, 236-238, 270-271, 280, 314, 316-318, 338-339, 343-348, 351,353, 359, 371, 378, 399
The Atlantic Monthly 238
The Huffington Post 238, 354
Katie Couric 271-279, 315
Obama campaign, along with media 215, 232
The Left 307
Alec Baldwin 313-314
Women's rights groups 352
Pete Rouse 369
Kim Elton 368-269
Naomi Rice Buchwald 372
Local Alaskan opposition 344, 353-356, 365-367, 373
"You betcha" 309
