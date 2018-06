Obama and Hillary, both equipped with an arch sense of humor, must have been stifling giggles at this:

China returned the effusiveness in its music selection at a state dinner for Obama on Tuesday night. The People's Liberation Army serenaded him and other U.S. officials with "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "In the Mood" and "We Are the World," as Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton sat on either side of the Chinese president over a steak dinner.

What, no "Yesterday"?