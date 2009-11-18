Still, the bill will have a public insurance option, which is something nobody expected as recently as a few weeks ago. And the political reality of the Senate remains what it's always been: Reid needs to hold 60 votes to break the inevitable Republican filibusters. That's no minor challenge.

The first big test will come on the "motion to proceed"--that is, a motion to begin debate. The goal remains to hold that vote by the end of this week. Sources seem confident Reid will, in fact, get 60 votes, although they caution that at least one senator (and probably more) in the caucus have not yet committed firmly. If Reid wins on that vote, he will have earned his pay--and then some.

Of course, the next big procedural vote, on a motion to end debate, will be even tougher. But that is weeks away. First Reid must deal with the coming Republican campaign to drag out the process as long as possible. As you may have heard, Senator Tom Coburn may demand that the entire bill be read aloud.

According to one senior Senate staffer, one option under discussion is to keep the Senate in session next week, with local members from Maryland and Virginia taking turns presiding over what will presumably be a mostly vacant chamber. Republicans keen to hear every last word would be welcome to delay their Thanksgiving trips and attend in person.

The leadership also has some other ideas for expediting the process. Carrie Budoff Brown and Chris Frates have that story in Politico.