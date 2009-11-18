The United States and China issued a joint statement after President Barack Obama met his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao, which included a line of support for the improvement of India-Pakistan relations.

‘Government of India is committed to resolving all outstanding issues with Pakistan through a peaceful bilateral dialogue,’ an Indian Foreign Ministry statement said.

‘A third country role cannot be envisaged nor is it necessary.’

Which is a problem because lots of informed people think a third country role is necessary. And because the importance of improving India-Pakistan relations is hugely important to solving our AfPak problems--and wildly out of proportion with the minimal discussion it gets here in the US. If Pakistan could ever learn to stop fixating on India as a mortal enemy it might get a) more serious about devoting military resources to fighting indigenous Islamist radicals and b) end its double-game of supporting Islamists in Afghanistan, whom Islamabad views as a handy buffer against Indian influence in that neighboring country.

People forget--or may not know--that India and Pakistan have fought three wars in the last 50 years.