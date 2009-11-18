We realize that the transfer of Guantanamo prisoners to American soil is a complex problem and that people can object in good faith. But some of the rhetoric from the right on the issue has gone from NIMBY to just plain DSM-IV. Here are four of the stranger quotes from public officials:

--In light of this weekend’s revelation that a large number of prisoners may be transferred to a supermax prison outside Chicago, Representative Mark Kirk wrote President Obama: “As home to America's tallest building, we should not invite Al Qaeda to make Illinois its number one target.”

--Kirk was supported by fellow Illinois Representative Donald Manzullo: “Gitmo is not being closed, it's being moved to northwest Illinois. That hatred and animosity will also transfer to northwest Illinois. And the terrors and threats to Gitmo and the people who have become terrorists because of Gitmo, that hatred and animosity will also transfer to northwest Illinois, thereby making this area of the country and the entire country a magnet for terrorists.”

--Colorado State Representative Cory Gardner also thought of grand consequences during discussions of possibly transfers to a Colorado super max: "It makes us a target. If Gov. Ritter has his way, there will be a pipeline of terrorism from Kabul to Colorado."