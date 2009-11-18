That's the word Palin used in her ABC interview to describe Obama's handling of the economy:

"I would start cutting taxes and allowing our small businesses to keep more of what they are earning, more of what they are producing, more of what they own and earn so that they could start reinvesting in their businesses and expand and hire more people," Palin told Walters. "Not punishing them by forcing health care reform down their throats; by forcing an energy policy down their throats that ultimately will tax them more and cost them more to stay in business. Those are backassward ways of trying to fix the economy."

This is starting to feel like some kind of postmodern joke, a giant trick Aaron Sorkin is playing on us. That would be less scary than the reality of this woman taking over the political-media conversation for a week.