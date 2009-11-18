I was reading the Alaska papers this morning and came across this snippet.

Now Sarah Palin is reportedly forming a new political organization, although the details are sketchy.

Cindy Adams, a gossip columnist in the New York Post, reported Monday that it would be called "Stand up for Our Nation."

Palin spokeswoman Meg Stapleton, who has kept her phone voice mail full for the past year, did not respond to e-mailed questions from the Daily News about whether it was for real or not. [Emphasis mine]