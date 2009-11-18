Most of the cost-cutting ideas on the table have never been tried, at least in this context and on this scale. And so we can't be 100 percent sure they will work. Intellectually honest experts will acknowledge this--and do, when asked. This plays into the hands of reform opponents, who can point to such concessions as proof that controlling cost is a fantasy.

But there are many reasons to think some, if not all, of the reforms under consideration will push down costs--and even more reasons to think that, at the very least, the reforms under consideration will put us in the best possible position to push down costs in the future. In other words, enacting reform vastly increases the likelihood that we'll do something about the cost of health care, later if not sooner. And that's worth doing, given that we know the alternative is doing nothing about the cost of health care.

MIT's Jonathan Gruber, who also signed the letter, made this case this in a recent interview with Ezra Klein:

We know we will be closer to bending the curve with this bill than without it. But we can't promise this bill alone will bend the curve. This bill moves us towards that. First is the Cadillac tax. Then comes more research on comparative effectiveness. We need to be able to stop paying for things that don't work. This bill doesn't do that, but it sets us up to have the information to do that. Then there's MedPAC on steroids. You need someone with the political ability to set rates to controls costs. Finally, this bill has pilot programs for a lot of things that we think will control costs, but that haven't been proven. Things like accountable care organizations, bundling and all the rest. We're at the stage where we know in theory what to do. But we don't quite know how to set it up, so we're collecting that evidence.

I think this is as much as you can do politically. It's as much as you can do without sinking the whole bill, which is what happened to every other health-care reform.