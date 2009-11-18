Forget director Roland Emmerich and his eye for the Apocalypse. Sarah Palin, in an interview with Newsmax, toys with the idea of Glenn Beck as a presidential running mate:

"I can envision a couple of different combinations, if ever I were to be in a position to really even seriously consider running for anything in the future, and I'm not there yet," Palin tells Newsmax. "But Glenn Beck I have great respect for. He's a hoot. He gets his message across in such a clever way. And he's so bold – I have to respect that. He calls it like he sees it, and he's very, very, very effective."

Words fail.