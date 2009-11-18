Via TPM, I notice that Palin said this to Barbara Walters, after Walters asked whether Obama was lying when he said that death panels were not a part of the health care bill:

"He's not lying, in the sense that those two words will not be found in any of those thousands of pages of the different variations of the health care bill...No, death panel isn't there. But he's incorrect. It's kind of what Reagan used to do though when he used to talk about, say, the Evil Empire. You're never going to find 'The Evil Empire' on a map of the world. He talked about that in terms that people could understand...Now, had he been criticized and mocked and condemned for using a term that wasn't actually there on a map or in documents, we probably would have never succeeded in quashing the Evil Empire and winning that."

How fitting, as we are--after all--celebrating the 20th anniversary of "winning that." Anyway, for those wondering why the media likes to mock Palin, the answer is that we will stop insulting her intelligence when she stops insulting ours.