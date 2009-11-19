- Washington Diarist: Obama Has No ‘Magic’ Overseas by Leon Wieseltier
- Why We Need a Federal Agency That Actually Protects Consumers by Martha Coakley and Elizabeth Warren
- Five Ways the Recession Has Turned Immigration Upside-Down (#1: Mexicans Are Sending Money to Relatives in the U.S.) by Jill Wilson and Audrey Singer
- The Virtue of Shutting up About Sarah Palin by Damon Linker
- How Republicans Have Changed the Senate (and How Democrats Have Let Them) by E. J. Dionne Jr.
- Freaking out About Breasts. PLUS: Khimm on Mammogram ‘Rationing.’ by Michelle Cottle
- Why Policies That Help Women Also Help the Environment by Lydia DePillis
- Why Wasn’t Obama More Assertive in China by Noam Scheiber
- How Democrats Could Insert a Little Theater Into the Health Care Debate by Jonathan Cohn
- Should Federalism Stop Obama From Seeking the Death Penalty for KSM? by Josh Patashnik
