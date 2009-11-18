An tricky difference of opinion on how to deal with Afghanistan's massive opium trade:

The U.S. does not want to address the problem of drug production in Afghanistan, said Russia's anti-narcotics chief after talks with U.S. Special Envoy for AfPak Richard Holbrooke.

"My meeting with Holbrooke unfortunately confirmed our fears that they are not prepared to destroy the production of drugs in Afghanistan," Viktor Ivanov, head of the Federal Narcotics Control Service, told Russian journalists on Tuesday, hours after Mr. Holbrooke left Moscow for Kabul after one-day consultations.

Mr. Ivanov said the U.S. strategy in Afghanistan was "totally ineffective" and the presence of a 100,000-strong military force was only escalating tension. He recalled that drug production in Afghanistan had increased by 44 times since 2001 when the U.S. troops entered that country. Russia is the country worst affected by Afghanistan's heroin, with 2.5 million addicted to drugs and 80 addicts dying every day.