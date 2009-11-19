The NYT has the scoop.

For an explanation of what the whole Rudy boomlet may have been about, check out the piece I wrote about Giuliani for New York magazine last month.

The Times story linked here mentions recent talk that Rudy could challenge incumbent Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. But I doubt it. From my NY mag story:

Even though a recent poll had Giuliani beating [Gillibrand] by nine points, Giuliani laughs off the idea. "My value is in running things," he told me. "Commenting is great, but I get to do that anyway on television and radio and [in] op-ed pieces." "It’s a job that we have discussed in the past, and he just has no desire to do it," [longtime advisor Anthony] Carbonetti says.