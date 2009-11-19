No, it's not another Michael Bay movie, but rather a new report from the Center for Science in the Public Interest on the (anti)nutritional content of movie theater popcorn:

Regal medium popcorn -- 20 cups -- contains 1,200 calories, 60 grams of saturated fat, and 980 milligrams of sodium. That's without the buttery topping that can be drizzled -- or poured -- on the popcorn, which adds another 200 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per 1.5 tablespoons.

AMC popcorn is comparable (though it comes in smaller serving sizes), and Cinemark has a similar calorie-count but dramatically reduced saturated fat, thanks to its switch to canola oil. (Regal and AMC still use coconut oil, which is 90 percent saturated fat.) Just how bad is this for you?

A medium-sized popcorn and medium soda at the nation's largest movie chain pack the nutritional equivalent of three Quarter Pounders topped with 12 pats of butter.