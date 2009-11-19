The Connecticut Senator says that President Obama didn't favor a public plan when he ran for president:

It’s classic politics of our time that if you look at the campaign last year, presidential, you can’t find a mention of public option,” Lieberman said. “It was added after the election as a part of what we normally consider health insurance reform — insurance market reforms, cover people, cover people who are not covered.

Wow, that's quite an important detail! Wonder why you haven't heard it before? Because it's totally untrue. I could cite any number of sources, but how about the New York Times guide to the candidates' platforms:

Mr. Obama would strive for universal coverage by establishing a new federal health plan for the uninsured, providing benefits comparable to those offered to federal employees. .... Mr. Obama also would establish a government exchange that would allow individuals to shop for the new public plan and approved private plans.