Just to follow up on Crowley's post, now that Giuliani's abandoned Senate and Gubernatorial runs, I think it's past time that we repurposed Marion Barry's old line about Jesse Jackson.

Update: Oops, looks like I channeled my inner-Marion Barry too soon. The Daily News is reporting that Rudy's not running for governor so that (contra what he told Crowley) he can run for Senate.

Later Update: Now Rudy's spokeswoman is denying the Daily News report. There's a lesson here: Never doubt Crowley, or the little voice of Marion Barry that speaks inside all of us.