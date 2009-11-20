I understand why the universe of cons and neo-cons has pounced on the Obamae for prosecuting K.S.M. in civilian proceedings in New York. And I find Charles Krauthammer's particular indictment of the venue and legal envelope of the proceedings strong, if not (entirely) persuasive.
But I actually think that a public trial several blocks from the scene of the atrocity will etch into (much of) the world's consciousness the intrinsic brutality of the whole ideological system that inspired and brought discipline to that day of terror. It will also remind the great public that the same system still brings near-daily bloodshed to innocent populations virtually everywhere.
This is also likely to evoke from the millions and millions of enthusiasts of true jihad demonstrations of fidelity and enthusiasm. That is also a good thing. Otherwise, we will still be stunned every time Muslim terror strikes. A very bad thing, indeed.
Travesty in New York
By Charles Krauthammer
Friday, November 20, 2009
For late-19th-century anarchists, terrorism was the "propaganda of the deed." And the most successful propaganda-by-deed in history was 9/11 -- not just the most destructive, but the most spectacular and telegenic.
And now its self-proclaimed architect, Khalid Sheik Mohammed, has been given by the Obama administration a civilian trial in New York. Just as the memory fades, 9/11 has been granted a second life -- and KSM, a second act: "9/11, The Director's Cut," narration by KSM.
September 11, 2001 had to speak for itself. A decade later, the deed will be given voice. KSM has gratuitously been presented with the greatest propaganda platform imaginable -- a civilian trial in the media capital of the world -- from which to proclaim the glory of jihad and the criminality of infidel America.
So why is Attorney General Eric Holder doing this? Ostensibly, to demonstrate to the world the superiority of our system, where the rule of law and the fair trial reign.
