I understand why the universe of cons and neo-cons has pounced on the Obamae for prosecuting K.S.M. in civilian proceedings in New York. And I find Charles Krauthammer's particular indictment of the venue and legal envelope of the proceedings strong, if not (entirely) persuasive.

But I actually think that a public trial several blocks from the scene of the atrocity will etch into (much of) the world's consciousness the intrinsic brutality of the whole ideological system that inspired and brought discipline to that day of terror. It will also remind the great public that the same system still brings near-daily bloodshed to innocent populations virtually everywhere.

This is also likely to evoke from the millions and millions of enthusiasts of true jihad demonstrations of fidelity and enthusiasm. That is also a good thing. Otherwise, we will still be stunned every time Muslim terror strikes. A very bad thing, indeed.