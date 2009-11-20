As Obama ratchets up the rhetoric against a dithering (heh) Iran, an opposition leader offers this advice:

The international spokesman for Iran's main opposition movement called for President Barack Obama to increase his public support for Iranian democrats and significantly intensify financial pressure on Tehran's elite military unit, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Unfortunately, the spokesman thinks the regime is incapable of cutting a deal with the West over its nuclear program, because that program is fundamental to its very survival. Yet he also says that military action will only rally public support around the leadership. I suppose that leaves regime change as the only plausible alternative to seeing Ahmadinejad and Khameinei get the bomb, but that's easier said than done.