Few elements of reform are more critical to its overall success than the success of the new insurance exchanges, through which small businesses and individuals without access to affordable company health plans will buy coverage. And although the issue hasn't gotten much attention, there's a pretty stark difference of opinion over how to design them.

The model for a successful exchange is the Massachusetts "Connector" and its management of what's known as the "Commonwealth Care" program. But, as readers may recall from a few weeks ago, not all of the bills in Congress used that model:

In the bills that passed three House committees and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, the exchange would be a "prudent purchaser." In other words, it would have a staff that bargained with insurers to bring down premiums--and that made sure all plans lived up to strict guidelines for coverage and customer service. In effect, any insurer that wants to offer coverage through the exchanges has to get the equivalent of a "Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval" from the administrators. This is precisely how it works in Massachusetts.



By contrast, the Senate Finance bill envisions much weaker exchanges. Instead of choosing which plans to make available, the exchange administrators would, by law, have to accept any plan that meets a relatively minimal set of standards.



Jon Kingsdale, who runs the Massachusetts exchange, calls that a recipe for "policy disaster," as consumers faced a dizzying array of more expensive, less regulated choices. "It would be like telling your grocery store they have to offer every single kind of bread baked by every single bakery. ... The exchanges would be nothing more than an automated Yellow Pages."

During the Finance Committee's markup hearings, Senator John Kerry had tried to modify the exchange proposal, so that it would more closely resemble the HELP and House models. And while he didn't succeed then, it appears that he--and his allies--have made some progress since.