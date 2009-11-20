Mayor Michael Nutter of Philadelphia made a comment that prompted nervous laughter early in a forum the Metro Program held with the National League of Cities (NLC) yesterday on the looming local government fiscal crisis. Deadpan, he said: “Hearing a presentation that the recession is over reminds me of a sign I saw one time a couple years ago that said, ‘Mission Accomplished.’”

The man has a point. That GDP does not equal jobs is well understood. Less clear, and worth keeping in mind as some key indicators start turning around, is that the recovery is going to come only over time in three stages. First, GDP and labor productivity will rebound as they are now. Then firms will hopefully start hiring again. And eventually, once the labor market tightens and depending on what sort of jobs the ‘next economy’ creates, wages will start rising too.

The conundrum is this: The U.S. economy is just entering stage one, and progress towards stages two and three is hardly guaranteed. Indeed the situation is still getting worse in parts of the economy. The Mortgage Bankers Association issued a press release yesterday announcing that this quarter’s home loan delinquency rates reached another record high. Percent increases in GDP don’t pay mortgages, quipped their senior economist, wages do. And with the number of unemployed still rising, fewer people receiving a paycheck will equal fewer people making mortgage payments on-time, simple as that.

The local government fiscal mess, too, could hobble the nation’s incipient recovery. Already 67 percent of cities are reducing their workforces, 62 percent are delaying or canceling capital projects, and 33 percent are cutting general services, according to NLC research. Expect these figures to rise through 2010 and 2011 as the delayed impacts of the housing crash deliver a second round of fiscal stress.