Well, OK, maybe not rich. But it should mean higher wages, if it includes the tax on expensive health policies.

That's according to Jonathan Gruber of MIT, who's been studying this and just released a new memo on the subject. As he did previously, he reverse-engineered numbers from the Joint Committee on Taxation to extrapolate wage growth. His findings?

Worker wages rise by $55 billion by 2019

This amounts to almost $700 per insured household in 2019