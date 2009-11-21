- Capping Wall Street Pay Won't Solve Our Problems--But Breaking Up the Banks Might, by the Editors
- Can’t Get a Flu Shot? Don’t Blame Obama. Okay, Maybe Blame Him a Little. by Marin Cogan
- The Final Descent of John McCain, by Jonathan Chait
- Cogan, Cottle, Darby, and Khimm Have a Few Things to Say About the Cervix, by Michelle Cottle
- Ronald Reagan: Accidental Champion of the Black Underclass, by Zubin Jelveh
- Who the $@&! Are the New Heads of the European Union? by Amanda Silverman
- Democrats Think They Can Win the Climate Debate by Playing up National Security Concerns. They’re Wrong. by Bradford Plumer
- Designing One of the Most Crucial Aspects of Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Cohn
- Werner Herzog’s ‘Bad Lieutenant’: Making a Schlocky Movie This Good Is Harder Than it Looks, by Christopher Orr
