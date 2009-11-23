The Fed's dual mandate is to aim for full employment and price stability, but since Paul Volcker's day, it's safe to say the central bank has been more concerned with the latter than the former. But with unemployment at 10%, the Fed's popularity is suffering badly, and there's a real risk that the institution could become (more) politicized -- something that makes academics around the country shudder with fear.

According to The Economist's anonymous blogger, the Fed could actually help itself if it eased up on the hawkishness and allowed -- or was seen to allow -- some inflation:

There is simply no avoiding the conclusion that unemployment is a much, much bigger problem than inflation right now, and yet the Fed is unwilling to do anything more about unemployment, seemingly because it is concerned about inflation. What we want is some inflation! Rising prices would mean that the Fed is doing all it can do, counter-cyclically speaking.

An independent central bank is crucial. Political control of monetary policy must inevitably lead to accelerating inflation and long-run economic instability. But at the moment, the American economy could use an increase in expected inflation.