Tonight, at around 8 p.m., the Senate will vote on a "motion to proceed" with the debate over health care reform.

To be clear, this isn't actually a vote on whether to pass health care reform--or even a vote on whether to hold such a vote. It's a vote on whether to begin talking about whether to have a vote on whether to pass health care reform.

And yet the outcome is not a foregone conclusion. (Now it is--see update below.) The Republicans will filibuster, which makes them quite literally opponents of an open debate but which also means the Democrats need sixty votes to proceed.

Yes, it's crazy. But, then, so is the design and modern function of the United States.