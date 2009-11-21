A New York Times dispatch tells us that "a suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked a crowded marketplace in a relatively peaceful part of western Afghanistan, killing at least 15 people." No one important among the dead (and the 35 wounded) except mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children. Why in God's name would an Islamist want to do such a thing? And, anyhow, why do we call the cyclist a terrorist? Maybe he's just disturbed. Moreover, rest assured, The New York Times doesn't call any of these types terrorists.



In any case, I suspect "Opus Dei" to be behind the murders. So there!



