Can we stick a price tag on nature? And even if we can—does that mean we should? In recent years, ecological economists have argued that people will never value natural resources properly unless that value can be expressed in terms of dollars and cents. And that's the logic behind the U.N.'s big, ongoing study of "The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity" (TEEB)—a project that's trying to quantify just what the world's actually losing as species and habitats vanish at an alarming rate, casting the damage in raw monetary terms.

In its latest report for policymakers, the TEEB authors point out that people typically make decisions to harvest natural resources without taking into account the full value of those ecosystems. For instance, in southern Thailand, shrimp farmers who plow down mangrove forests and set up commercial shrimp farms can pull in about $1,220 per hectare per year. Not too shabby, except that those mangroves provided an estimated $12,392 per hectare per year in benefits, by providing wood to nearby communities, nursing offshore fisheries, and protecting the coasts from storm damages.

So there's a real mismatch at work. Partly this is just your run-of-the-mill "tragedy of the commons" situation—the gains from razing the mangroves are concentrated and private, while the broader benefits from leaving the forests untouched are diffuse and not "owned" by any one person. Government regulation needs to play a role. But, the TEEB report argues, the much bigger problem here is that those broader ecological benefits are rarely even considered.

Take another example: In Costa Rica, forests are often plowed down for cattle and sugar cane production, earning those farmers an annual income of around $400 per hectare. But recent studies have found that forest-based pollinators actually boost yields in nearby coffee farms—bringing a yearly value of around, oh, $400 per hectare. And that's not even taking into account other benefits of rain forests, like carbon sequestration. So there's a strong economic case for leaving the forests intact. But when cutting down forests, people often only think about the immediate benefits (wood, space for cattle) and not the wider ecosystem's value.