Certainly it would have been nice to strike a better deal with AIG's counterparties. But, as I've explained before, that needed to be done back in mid-September of 2008, before the government bailed out the company, not in November, when the issue was finally broached. Before the bailout, the government had real leverage over AIG's counterparties, since they would have suffered big losses had AIG gone into bankruptcy (i.e., absent a bailout). The government lost that leverage after the bailout.

Problem is, no one was thinking about bargaining with counterparties last September.* The main order of business back then was to prevent the whole financial system from melting down. According to the reconstruction of events in James Stewart's epic New Yorker piece, Friday September 12 was pretty much the first time Geithner had heard of the problems at AIG. Over that weekend, he had to figure out how to deal with Lehman Brothers' imminent collapse. By the following Tuesday, he and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke had loaned AIG $85 billion. They had to make this decision so quickly they didn't even have a chance to figure out whether the company had sufficient collateral. (In Stewart's account, they basically made an educated guess.)

So while it would have been nice to renegotiate with AIG's counterparties when the government had leverage, the reality is that this was at best a second- or third-order issue at the time, and the Fed was barely able to deal with the first-order issue of averting disaster. (In the same way, it would have been nice to renegotiate the bonuses AIG owed some of its top executives, since they would later blow up into an international scandal. But, again, Geithner and Bernanke had other things on their mind.)

Likewise, Geithner's decision not to nationalize some subset of banks looks like the right move in retrospect. Citigroup and BofA are still struggling, of course, and it's hard to know when they'll recover (though much of that seems tied to the unemployment rate). But the rest of the country's biggest banks are chugging along reasonably well. The stress tests restored confidence and allowed them to raise capital privately rather than rely on the government. If anything, it's the successful response to the bank crisis that's made Geithner a target--the profits seem too big too soon. That's offensive and cries out for serious reforms, only some of which Geithner supports. But it's hard to argue that we'd be better served had Geithner botched the financial-crisis response.

Finally, on the deficit and unemployment, it's true that Geithner has been outspoken about reining in the deficit. It's also true that dwelling on the deficit can seem beside the point or worse with unemployment stuck in double digits. But it's worth considering the role of a Treasury secretary here. As one Treasury official told me a couple months ago, almost every Treasury secretary embraces somewhat more fiscally conservative views than he actually holds,** because one of the Treasury secretary's jobs is to reassure our creditors we'll pay them back. Were Geithner to suddenly argue that the deficit isn't a big deal--even though there's a strong economic case that we should ignore it for the next year or two and focus on stimulus--the bond markets would probably go nuts. By reassuring the bond markets, Geithner buys the administration a little cover.