Vice President Biden’s chief economic advisor Jared Bernstein seemed loathe to make headlines during a forum the Metro Program staged last week in Washington with the National League of Cities (NLC) on the nation’s deepening local government fiscal crisis. Instead, he stuck close to his text, raised smart academic questions about possible courses of action, and emphasized he was not expressing any official administration preferences about how to proceed.

And yet for all that, Bernstein committed news. Most notably, in a sign of gathering momentum for additional economic stimulus, he expressed a surprising openness to more direct federal forays into job creation as unemployment continues to rise.

First, Bernstein seemed to entertain the possibility of some sort of special fiscal relief for cities and other municipalities, acknowledging the possibility raised in a framing paper produced for the Brookings-NLC event that local government service cuts and layoffs could well impose a significant drag on the nation’s economic recovery just as the extraordinary interventions of the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA) trail off. Said Bernstein: “We’ve got to do more to translate economic growth and continue helping states and localities meet the deep fiscal challenges they face so as to [help them] avoid taking steps that make getting out of this mess that much harder.”

Later on, and especially in an exchange with Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, Bernstein went farther, and seemed to provide a significantly more favorable view of recommendations that the nation create a direct public jobs program to create jobs in struggling communities than administration officials had provided to date. This was especially noteworthy, because just a couple weeks ago, Larry Summer--the director of the National Economic Council and President Obama’s top economic advisor—belittled proposals that the nation finance direct job creation, whether through job-sharing or New Deal-style public positions to refurbish deteriorating buildings or provide community service.