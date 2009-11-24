Listening to the health care debate, you might think that Congress agrees. The proponents of reform talk all the time about improving the quality of care, both to save lives and make it less expensive, and frequently cite hospital infections to make their point. (Even opponents of reform have been known to agree on this front.) And the bills they’ve moved through the legislative process supposedly follow through on this.

But if you look closely at the legislation, you’ll see that the proposals fall a bit short on that promise. The bill that passed the House of Representatives last month does have a section on reducing infections--and, smartly, it applies not only to hospitals but also to out-patient clinics, which are prone to the same problems. But the House bill requires only that hospitals and clinics report the incidence of disease. The bill doesn’t attach financial rewards or penalties to the results.

The Senate bill Majority Leader Harry Reid just introduced is a bit better on that front. It establishes a monetary penalty designed to prod hospitals in the right direction: Medicare would reduce payments to hospitals whose infection rates put them in the worst quartile nationwide. But the penalty is tiny: Just one percent. And, unlike the House, the Senate chose not to extend the penalty to outpatient clinics.

Who stood in the way of doing more? Depending on who you ask, it was hospital lobbyists, career bureaucrats reluctant to tinker with Medicare, ideological opposition to aggressive regulation of medical care, or--most likely--some combination of all three. And, sadly, the same set of forces seem to have successfully undermined other, similarly inspired efforts at what’s come to be known as “delivery reform.” Remember the proposal to reduce preventable re-admissions? The policy applies only to a handful of conditions. And the commission to recommend Medicare payment changes? By law, the commission couldn’t touch doctors, hospitals, or hospices until 2019.

It’s important to keep these shortcomings in perspective. They don’t, for example, affect the Congressional Budget Office estimates of the bills’ costs, since CBO never gave them much credit anyway. (CBO has predicted reform will pay for itself largely because of tax increases and separate Medicare changes.) And if the measures in the law don’t go as far as they should, they would move our health care system in the right direction -- ideally, making possible more sweeping changes in the future.