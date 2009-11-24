So, multiple outlets are reporting that Obama is days away from a decision on his Afghanistan strategy, and that he will likely present it to the nation in a prime time (unlike his mid-March speech, which was delivered on a Friday morning).

For now there's not much to say, except to remind people that the waiting game has just begun. It will take months to get those troops over there. The winter will put a chill, so to speak, on combat operations. And it probably won't be clear many more months--maybe a year--whether we've turned the conflict around. Take your patience pills.