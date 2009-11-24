Analysts are happy to admit that their numbers reflect political and policy uncertainty. They don't always clarify the sensitivity of their forecasts to specific modeling assumptions or how they address uncertainties in key parameters. They compound the problem by reporting a single bottom-line number. If one asked a public health expert how many lives would be saved by instituting another Chicago needle exchange or how many lung cancer cases would be prevented through a $0.75 cigarette tax increase, the likely response would be some baseline number surrounded by a confidence interval to indicate the empirically plausible range. That $848 billion point estimate would look much less impressive—indeed less important--if it were presented in the context of the considerable empirical uncertainties that lay behind it.

CBO reports also include politically potent predictions accompanied by at-times cursory explanations of their underlying reasoning. For example, CBO concludes that premiums charged for the public option would be higher than those of private plans:

The public plan would have lower administrative costs than those private plans but would probably engage in less management of utilization for its enrollees and attract a less healthy pool of enrollees. (The effects of that “adverse selection” on the public plan’s premiums would be only partially offset by the risk adjustment…)

Neither the public plan nor the exchanges exist yet. How do we know that the public plan would pursue less aggressive utilization review? How do we know that risk adjustment algorithms will fail to address adverse selection--so much so that the impact of this failure will exceed the impact of the administrative economies achieved in the public plan?

CBO estimates that the proposed Independent Medicare Advisory Board would reduce Medicare spending by $23 billion between 2015 and 2019.The precision of that figure seems presumptuous. In the eyes of CBO's critics, there is also an element of self-fulfilling false prophesy. CBO assigns a low budget number here because it is convinced that Congress will deny the Board leeway to make painful decisions that save money. The low number that arises from CBO's political skepticism then makes it even harder to mobilize support for legislation that would give the Board real authority to resist congressional meddling.

The opacity and shortcomings of the scoring process frustrate academics. Yet it's not obvious how transparent CBO should really be. In an ideal world, transparency would produce better political and policy debate. In the world we live in, releasing further technical details creates new opportunities for death panel demagogues to do their work. If CBO revealed every spreadsheet assumption, its reports might be picked apart by bad-faith advocates or lobbyists looking to sow confusion or to run out the political clock. CBO's small staff might get bogged down in endless technical disputes about the true costs of Montana nursing home care.

Moreover, there is something undeniably valuable about CBO providing a hard bottom-line number--even if this number is arbitrary or even wrong--to force citizens and policymakers to confront painful choices we prefer to avoid.

Maybe there is no attractive alternative this crazed health reform season to the current scoring process. When this thing is over, I hope that CBO analysts take a nice vacation to restore their energy and mental health. Then they should return to Washington to fill in the missing details for the rest of us about what is really under the hood in their scores.