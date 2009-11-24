A quick drill-down using the value of various CDBG awards, the number of recipients, and the job results reported to federal authorities finds that, sure enough, CDBG is performing admirably--or more than admirably. According to the government’s information, CDBG is being used to build a community building in Tucson; renovate a library in Elizabeth, NJ; install storm drains and update streetlights to LED lighting in San Jose; and fund improvements to a microbusiness enterprise center in Albany, GA. Going deeper into the government’s giant spreadsheets, we find that some 820 CDBG grants traceable in the database are delivering a job for every $7,000 of federal outlay while for the rest of ARRA’s programs jobs are resulting at the rate of one for every $56,000 spent. Which is a pretty massive differential. So it seems Mayor Walker might be right: If the government’s own recovery data is at all accurate CDBG might very well function as a potentially super-efficient way to deliver jobs in hard times.

Which opens up an intriguing irony that ought to be considered by administration and congressional designers of further economic stimulus. Quite simply, it could be that the very characteristics that make CDBG a reviled program in good times (longstanding existence, great flexibility, direct local allocation, very broad but small-bore reach) make it a perfect relief channel in hard times.

To be sure, Team Obama’s concerns are justified to an extent, because in many cities, the long-standing warhorse that is CDBG is the closest thing left to unfocused revenue sharing in the federal government, as it runs directly to a network of hundreds of small local recipients.

And yet it could be that many of these characteristics (longstanding existence, great flexibility, very broad but small-bore reach) and the fact that 70 percent of the funds are allocated directly to entitled cities and counties may be virtues during the current crisis. That CDBG is an existing formula program that has been around for a while means it is well understood by federal, state, and local governments and staff and can work smoothly and fast. That it’s flexible means it may allow local ingenuity to get money into job-creation quickly. And its breadth and orientation to urban and struggling communities means it can expedite resources to many of the local places where stimulus is most needed. For all of these reasons, then, it may well be that CDBG funding might well be as good a bet for near-term job creation as any of the other emergency measures being bandied about this month, whether it be direct temporary aid to cities, a public service employment program, or a fast-track transportation bill.