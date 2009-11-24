Controversy has been brewing around Disney's new release this week, The Princess and the Frog, which is the studio's first movie to feature a black protagonist. "Disney should be ashamed of what it is trying to pass off as its first black princess," complained columnist William Blackburn.

TNR contributing editor John McWhorter takes on these critics in a recent piece for us, arguing that the film "reveals one of the deftest, most soulfully accurate renditions of a black American in the history of animation." Click here to read the whole piece.