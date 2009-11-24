The Wall Street Journal has an entertaining piece today about the president's increasing love of golf, apparently at the expense of his hoops-playing:

But as president, Mr. Obama has neglected the court. He has played only seven known games of basketball since taking office, compared with 25 rounds of golf, a sport he picked up about a decade ago when he was an Illinois state senator. That's more golf than former President George W. Bush played in two terms, according to CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller, who tracks presidential trivia.

The piece sets out to determine why Obama shrouds his golf game in such secrecy:

And where Mr. Obama's basketball game is showy and often televised, his golf is furtive and off-the-record. He plays with junior aides and discreet longtime friends. There's no press allowed onto the course with him, no cameras -- and few witnesses. A foursome of loyal staffers often plays out ahead of him, clearing the way and trying to ensure no one spies.