Last week, Congressman David Obey and other top Dems introduced legislation that would impose a surtax to help pay for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The stated aim of the “Share the Sacrifice Act,” according to a press release, is to "end the practice of paying for the war in Afghanistan with borrowed money":

The only people who’ve paid any price for our military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan are our military families. We believe that if this war is to be fought, it’s only fair that everyone share the burden. That’s why we are offering legislation to impose a graduated surtax so that the cost of the war is not borrowed.

The subtext here is that Obey and cosponsors like John Murtha and Charlie Rangel are against sending more troops to Afghanistan, so the effect of the bill would be to make Americans who don’t have family members in the service more immediately aware of the continued costs of the war (in that way, it’s not unlike when Rangel introduced a bill to reinstate the draft in the run up to the war in Iraq).

Of course, the bill has little chance of passing. But there may be one way for Obey and his colleagues to help their case: by invoking the strong historical precedent of raising taxes in times of war. Since the War of 1812, higher taxes have essentially gone part and parcel with war--the two current wars being the exceptions. In fact, the Bush tax cuts are perhaps the only instance in our history of substantial tax cuts during a time of war.