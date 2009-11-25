The New York Times ran a fascinating article earlier this week concerning looming federal debt issues. I’ll let the article do most of the talking, but the general rub is that federal debt payments will jump substantially in the coming years--and this has very real consequences for how and what government funds.

Without a doubt, those consequences will reverberate across every policy field. But, as an infrastructure and development researcher, I’m going to focus here on what that debt service means regarding the biggest issue in my orbit: the coming federal surface transportation authorization.

Historically, the federal government utilized the gas tax--essentially a user fee--to generate all of the revenue for the federal surface program. This made the program a self-sustaining one.

However, two critical events have changed that course in the past two years. First, ever-rising obligations outpaced gas tax collections and forced the federal government to twice infuse the highway trust fund with general fund revenues. In other words: Ttransportation no longer pays for itself. Second, February’s stimulus act infused USDOT’s highway and transit programs with over $37 billion in general fund revenues. Again, borrowed dollars.