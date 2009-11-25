Readers may have noticed that the "Daily Treatment" isn't really daily. Instead, it's daily when I have time to write it, which isn't as often as I would like. And that's unfortunate.

It means I don't get to chance to highlight many worthy articles--or, more important, to thank, implicitly, the writers and thinkers whose work influences me. So today I'm bringing the Daily Treatment back, but offering an extended holiday version--one in which I can give thanks to...

Julie Appleby, Mary Agnes Carey, Philip Galewitz, and Jordan Rau for asking, and answering, the questions most Americans actually care about

Carrie Budoff Brown for her relentless, indispensable coverage

Brian Beutler for being impervious to spin (and nearly impervious to bullets)

Michael Cannon for keeping me honest

Kevin Drum for staying healthy

Austin Frakt for getting into the weeds

Dana Goldstein for paying attention to the abortion debate from the start

Merrill Goozner for telling the truth about drugs

Matthew Holt for "The Health Care Blog," which is precisely as essential as its title suggests

Ezra Klein for being Ezra Klein

Paul Krugman for being Paul Krugman

Trudy Lieberman for being a pain in the ass, as good journalists should be

Maggie Mahar for Money-Driven Medicine, the book and the movie

Anna Matthews for helping people who can't afford to wait for health care reform

Don McCanne for keeping the faith.

Tim Noah for stating the obvious, something too many of us (myself included) often fail to do

Joe Paduda for noting that Medicare is actually, um, good

Ramesh Ponnuru for asking reasonable questions

Uwe Reinhardt for trying, valiantly, to set the Wall Street Journal straight

Julie Rovner for being the very best in the business

Karen Tumulty for reminding everybody why this matters

Igor Volsky for refusing to let any right-wing lie go unchallenged

Matthew Yglesias for refusing to let the filibuster go unquestioned

Jeffrey Young for staying on top of The Hill.

Update: All too typically, I left out a few people on the first go-round. I've now added them (with apologies to anybody else I forgot). And, while I'm at it, let me also express thanks to my fellow contributors here at The Treatment: Anthony, Harold, and Suzy. It wouldn't be the same place without them.