The biggest film of the year opens this week, though you may be forgiven if you haven’t heard about it, as it has committed the unpardonable sin of being in Chinese. John Woo’s historical epic Red Cliff is the most expensive and highest-grossing film ever made in
The film, which ran to five hours in its original form, has been cut to half that for American release (a full-length DVD is promised at some point), and the seams occasionally show, particularly in the earlier, expository scenes. But then, John Woo has never been someone you go to for exposition, in either his initial incarnation as a Hong Kong police-thriller stylist (Hardboiled, The Killer) or the subsequent one as a Hollywood action auteur (Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2). While Red Cliff may lack the emotional depth and texture of Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the chromatic genius of Zhang Yimou’s Hero and House of Flying Daggers, it is an undertaking of Jacksonian scale (Peter, not Andrew).
For spectacle of a more intimate, though still more delightful, nature, Wes Anderson offers The Fantastic Mr. Fox. Recognizing--and thank goodness--that his twee tableaux of arrested adolescence had been becoming ever more stagnant since Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums, Anderson has upset his own cinematic applecart by adapting, in glorious stop-motion animation, Roald Dahl’s 1970 children’s novel about an inveterate poultry thief.
The same eye for immaculate compositions that had seemed increasingly to hem in his human actors here serves as the basis for some of the most inventive animated set pieces this side of Nick Park. The script, which
The Road, too, is about a father’s quest to feed his family, though any comparison to
There is a beauty, and an integrity, to Hilcoat’s retelling of the story of a nameless man (Viggo Mortensen), his nameless son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and their quest for safety and sustenance in the wake of a nameless global catastrophe. Mortensen offers a powerful, humane performance and 13-year-old Smit-McPhee keeps stride. But the arc of the tale is too flat, and the danger--from their own hunger and that of fellow survivors descended into cannibalism--too unremitting. And though Hilcoat strives mightily to remain true to McCarthy’s novel, he cannot match its unsparing prose and inevitably softens its pitiless vision.
So is the film too grim? Or not grim enough? In a perverse way, I fear it’s both. The Road is an impressive, even noble, stab at cinematic adaptation. But it’s one that perhaps should never have been undertaken.
Christopher Orr is a senior editor of The