The holiday was also "a time for us to renew our bonds with one another, and we can fulfill that commitment by serving our communities and our Nation throughout the year."

Maybe they'll surprise me, but I'm willing to bet that a right-wing talk jock near you will soon be declaring the "indigenous communities" reference as "un-American," and the call to service as yet another shout-out to "socialism." We'll also hear that the document never uses the word "prayer," and that its one nod to God is in a quotation from George Washington (unless you count its mention of "houses of worship," and the "year of Our Lord" in the date).

Yes, I'm afraid things have gotten so vexed for Obama that Thanksgiving itself has become thankless. As it happens, that proclamation is revealing, but not necessarily in the ways his critics are likely to suggest.

You wonder if Obama will use this brief respite for reflection to ponder how, in a year, he has been transformed from a man once seen as capable of parting raging seas to the object of a terrible hatred on the right and mild disappointment among his allies. His opponents are on the march, his friends are grumpy.

Obama might fairly repair to the comforting thought that he inherited an unparalleled combination of disasters in the economy and foreign policy, and created such a surge of hope that he was expected, unrealistically, to have put everything right by now.