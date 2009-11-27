Even banks and other financial institutions that would in the past (when fiscal pockets were deeper) have been considered too big and too systemically important to fail are now too big to save. Ireland’s government could not today afford to guarantee virtually all of the liabilities of its banking system, as it felt compelled to do at the beginning of this year.

If too-big-to-fail banks abroad are suddenly allowed to fail, that could depress foreign economies and--since many of them are markets for U.S. exports--act as a drag on growth in this country.

3.) A global asset sell-off. Why would foreign banks start failing abroad? As Dubai World scrambles for cash, it will sell off its portfolio of commercial real estate. This could depress commercial real-estate prices around the world at a time when that market is already very weak. Banks that gorged on commercial real estate during the boom--a not insignificant number of banks--could suffer steep losses.

The big question is the size of Dubai World's commerical real-estate portfolio. I haven't seen any numbers on this. But even if it were, say, $100 billion (which strikes me as very high), it shouldn't be that hard to aborb in a global commercial real-estate market worth trillions of dollars. Particularly if Dubai World's real estate holdings are mostly confined to Dubai itself, which looks likely. In that case, the local economy would suffer intensely, but the global fallout would be minimal.

Similarly, the financial institutions that own some of Dubai World's $60 billion in debt could suffer big losses if they get stiffed by the company. (Most of the banks that lent to Dubai World are European--British in particular.) Fortunately, it doesn't look like any one financial institution was massively exposed to Dubai World debt. According to this Wall Street Journal piece, Britain's Standard Chartered is the only bank whose exposure to Dubai World seems to be "material"--which is to say, a significant portion of its balance sheet. But it looks Standard Chartered has a big enough capital cushion to absorb the losses. On top of which, many are now speculating that Abu Dhabi, Dubai's oil-rich fellow Arab Emirate, may bail its neighbor out. In which case the losses would either be small or non-existent.