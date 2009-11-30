The start of the work week is typically associated with blue feelings, but the weekend could actually be worse for our moods. The following chart comes from Alpaslan Akay and Peter Martinsson, who looked at how Germans rated themselves on an 11-point scale of feelings of well-being, broken down by day of the week:

Akay and Martinsson conclude:

Our results suggest that overall subjective well-being is largely influenced by the day of the week it is reported. We find that Sunday is the bluest day in Germany; i.e. this is the day that individuals on average report the lowest level of subjective well-being. Saturday and Friday are the other two days that individuals report lower subjective well-being. Hence, weekends result in lower subjective well-being than weekdays... A separate analysis based on different socioeconomic and demographic characteristics of individuals reveals that there are different weekly patterns of subjective well-being, where the most pronounced effect is found among married and middle-aged people.