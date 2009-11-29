But some of this also reflects the dynamics of the debate as it's played out lately, with the heavy focus on whether health care reform really will be fiscally responsible. Critics say it won't be; defenders say it will. In that debate, the best the advocates of reform can do is to avoid damage--to convince the public that, no, health reform really isn't going to cause the big problems that critics say it will. That's not exactly a recipe for generating enthusiasm.

One response is to remind the majority of Americans with insurance of all the ways in which health care reform really will help them. A new memo from MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, published over the Thanksgiving break, ought to help in that regard. The memo is a reminder that, thanks to reform, premiums for people buying in the non-group market should come down--in many cases, way down.

Of course, that won't actually happen until the new insurance exchanges are operating--something not scheduled for a few years, under both the House and Senate bills. In this sense, the ambivalence about reform is rooted in the fact that it's not everything it could be--that it really is, in some important respects, a disappointment.

That's why the architects of reform ought to look hard at a proposal Paul Starr has made and touted in Sunday's New York Times: Providing federal funds to states that want to get their exchanges up and running early. It's the type of change that would seem to have a shot at passing, even in this limited fiscal and political environment. And it's the type of change that could help change perceptions about health reform for the better--precisely because it would result in helping more people, more quickly, than will be possible if legislation passes as is.

To be clear, you can count me among those convinced that health care legislation will never be repealed--that, once enacted, it will become a permanent part of the American social welfare state, something people cherish. But along the way to implementation, a lot of bad things can happen to the new system, not to mention the lawmakers who championed it.

The key for the next few weeks, as the Senate debate moves forward, is figuring out how to minimize that danger. And that alone should create plenty of drama.