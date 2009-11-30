USAID's new chief is stepping into a fierce struggle about the right role of humanitarian aid in foreign policy.

After ten months of waiting, USAID finally has a new chief: Rajiv Shah, currently the agriculture department’s top scientist. Directing the country’s principal agency for administering foreign aid is a heady position for someone who is all of 36. And it’s going to be a difficult one. Shah is stepping into the middle of a struggle that has been quietly simmering for years in Washington. On the surface, it’s a classic bureaucratic turf battle over who gets to control foreign aid--USAID staffers or the State Department, which assumed control of the once-autonomous organization in 2006. Several months ago, one USAID employee told me that colleagues at the agency see themselves as “being colonized” by State. A longtime USAID watcher put it this way: “They’re paranoid, that’s for sure. There’s a culture of victimization going on over there, and for good reason.”

But underlying this bureaucratic struggle is another, deeper question: What, exactly, is the purpose of foreign aid? And here is the irony: For years, liberals have been foreign aid’s most reliable champions. Yet now it is a liberal idea about foreign aid--and a liberal administration committed to implementing it--that could end up compromising the work of USAID.

Beginning in the late 1980s, Republicans in Congress seized upon the waning of the Cold War as justification to try dismantling USAID. With the bad guys vanquished, appropriations for foreign aid plummeted, forcing the agency to close 26 missions in the 1990s. Then came September 11 and George W. Bush’s aggressive focus on democracy promotion via military means. In response, a new slogan emerged on the left: “smart power.” Coined by Suzanne Nossel (now in the Obama administration) in a 2004 Foreign Affairs article, the idea was pretty intuitive: We could fight the underlying causes of terrorism not just through military occupations but also through softer means. “Unlike conservatives, who rely on military power as the main tool of statecraft,” she wrote, “liberal internationalists see trade, diplomacy, foreign aid, and the spread of American values as equally important.”

During Bush’s second term, as moderates gained the upper hand on foreign policy, this basic idea seemed to inform administration policies--especially the 2006 decision by then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to fold USAID into the State Department. (The State Department had increased its oversight of the agency in 2001, but it was only in 2006 that USAID came completely under State Department control.) The Bush administration “came to see internal development issues and governance issues within states as critical from a national security perspective,” notes Matthew Waxman, a deputy director of policy planning under Rice. “I think once it made that move, then the next logical step in the procession was to see foreign assistance as a powerful foreign policy and national security tool, not just a humanitarian effort.” Previously, USAID had enjoyed a good deal of autonomy in matters of budget and policy; now, the State Department would closely oversee these functions. It made a certain amount of sense: If foreign aid was going to be a central strategic tool in our foreign policy, then shouldn’t the strategists at State have greater say in the process?