The Washington Post story most likely to drive conversation today is Lori Montgomery's front-pager, which examines the true cost of the Senate bill. But the one that should get the most attention, and generate the most concern, is David Hilzenrath's article about the bill's coverage provisions.

Hilzenrath's primary focus is the many years it would take to get the new system running, a subject familiar to those of you following the debate. But Hilzenrath also shines a light on some other, less publicized features that ought to worry reform advocates:

A close reading of the bill reveals other surprises, like the section titled "No lifetime or annual limits," which is intended to protect people from huge out-of-pocket expenses.

Where annual benefits are concerned, the Senate bill bans only "unreasonable" limits. What that means is not spelled out; a Senate aide said the Treasury Department would set the standard.