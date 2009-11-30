- John Boehner Is Tan, Rested, and Ready--Well, at Least He’s Tan, by Michelle Cottle
- The Downside of 'Smart Power': What Is the Right Role of Humanitarian Aid in Foreign Policy? by Jesse Zwick
- Time to Lower Your Expectations for the Final Health Care Bill, by Jonathan Cohn
- How to Fight Extremism With Civility, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Cheney 2012?!? What on Earth Is Jon Meacham Talking About? by John B. Judis
- Is It Possible to Be Moved by the Palestinian Plight and Still Be Sympathetic to Israel’s Predicament? by Benny Morris
- Washington Diarist: The Best Reason to Get Circumcised by Leon Wieseltier
- When Dubai Sneezes, Does the U.S. Get a Cold? Implications of the Emirates Debt Crisis. by Noam Scheiber
- Benefit of the Doubt: How Progressives Can Woo Indecisive Voters, by Ed Kilgore
