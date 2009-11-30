Victor Davis Hanson, doing his best to rebut the slur that conservatives are heartless:

Concerning the news that there is no longer any stigma attached to food stamps, and that one in eight Americans is on the "nutritional aid" program: One would think that if real need explained increased usage, "Black Friday" would have been a bust. But perhaps the opposite occurred, and Thanksgiving holiday sales were good (as I can attest from witnessing a stampede at the Selma Wal-Mart). One then cannot quite believe that one in eight Americans did not go on the annual shopping spree.

Where to begin? For starters, there is Hanson's obvious regret that food stamps no longer have a stigma attached to them. Then there is his claim about Black Friday, which is not only false, but supported with embarassing anecdotal evidence (Hanson, a man of the people, shops at the Selma Wal-Mart, natch). The entire post, which includes his thoughts on illegal immigrants, is here.